2017 Subaru WRX

Sale $30,992 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 2 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 8255347

8255347 Stock #: F4CM3C

F4CM3C VIN: JF1VA1L6XH8833557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CM3C

Mileage 90,238 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Sport Lineartronic w/Manual Mode -inc: (6 & 8-speed), lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal & manual modes, shift lock, SI-DRIVE and an electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, 3.90 Axle Ratio Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: gunmetal coating Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Siri Eyes free compatible, MirrorLink compatibility, dual USB port/iPod contro... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system Siri Eyes free compatible MirrorLink compatibility dual USB port/iPod control

