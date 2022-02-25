Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

86,736 KM

Details Description Features

$36,993

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
STI AWD, Manual Transmission, Heated seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

86,736KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4FP7U
  • VIN: JF1VA2P6XH9830054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,736 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru WRX STi AWD, Manual Transmission, Heated seats 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual AWD Dark Gray Metallic

AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic Dual temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Performance-Design Heated Front Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, high-performance, high-pressure turbocharger, high-capacity intercooler, electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system
Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings, separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints and STI embroidered headrests
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input source in centre console, steering wheel-integrated illuminated au...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: 245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: STI centre caps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
auxiliary audio input source in centre console
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display
steering wheel-integrated illuminated audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

