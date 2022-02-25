2017 Subaru WRX

Sale $36,993 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 7 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8450052

8450052 Stock #: F4FP7U

F4FP7U VIN: JF1VA2P6XH9830054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4FP7U

Mileage 86,736 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.90 axle ratio Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, high-performance, high-pressure turbocharger, high-capacity intercooler, electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings, separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints and STI embroidered headrests Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input source in centre console, steering wheel-integrated illuminated au... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: 245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: STI centre caps Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) USB port/iPod control Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System auxiliary audio input source in centre console Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display steering wheel-integrated illuminated audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.