Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru WRX

112,987 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

112,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8507651
  • Stock #: 276750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn Sport Man, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2017 Lexus NX 200t P...
 79,648 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 204,457 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 40,000 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory