2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport w-Tech| EyeSight/Sunrf/Htd Seats/0Accidents!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 238343
- Mileage 99,921 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Sport-EyeSight| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Rear Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, Well Serviced at Subaru, No Accidents!
Vehicle Features
