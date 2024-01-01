Menu
AWD Sport-EyeSight| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Rear Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, Well Serviced at Subaru, No Accidents!

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

99,921 KM

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport w-Tech| EyeSight/Sunrf/Htd Seats/0Accidents!

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport w-Tech| EyeSight/Sunrf/Htd Seats/0Accidents!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,921KM
VIN JF2GPADC8HH238343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 238343
  • Mileage 99,921 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Sport-EyeSight| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Rear Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, Well Serviced at Subaru, No Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
On-Glass Antenna
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

