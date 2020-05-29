Menu
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 Limited! No Accidents!

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 Limited! No Accidents!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Sale Price

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,068KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162900
  • Stock #: F35F51
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR9H5455771
Exterior Colour
Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Local One Owner Toyota 4Runner has been babied! Come see this vehicle for yourself today!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

