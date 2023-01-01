2017 Toyota 86

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

F4WYVC VIN: JF1ZNAA10H9708770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Halo

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 52,665 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Rear-wheel drive Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 4.30 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L D-4S DOHC 4-Cylinder Boxer w/MT 48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Fixed Rear Windows Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Delay Off Interior Lighting Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Integrated roof antenna Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P215/45R17 Summer Performance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Rear Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

