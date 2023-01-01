Menu
2017 Toyota 86

52,665 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota 86

2017 Toyota 86

2DR CPE Manual

2017 Toyota 86

2DR CPE Manual

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9585700
  • Stock #: F4WYVC
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA10H9708770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Halo
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4WYVC
  • Mileage 52,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
4.30 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L D-4S DOHC 4-Cylinder Boxer w/MT
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
AM/FM Radio
Integrated roof antenna
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/45R17 Summer Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

