2017 Toyota Camry

86,551 KM

Details Description Features

$20,436

+ tax & licensing
$20,436

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5770023
$20,436

+ taxes & licensing

86,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5770023
  • Stock #: F3KA8W
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK3HU764091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Stock # F3KA8W
  • Mileage 86,551 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

