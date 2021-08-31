2017 Toyota Camry

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
3.29 axle ratio
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
64.4 L Fuel Tank
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 3 emission rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, EV mode and ECO mode
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver vertical and power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/65R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and 6.1" display audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
