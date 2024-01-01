Menu
SE| Sunroof, Sport Seats, Heated seats, Heated Steering, Rear cam, Bluetooth, Windshield De-Icer, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lane Assist, Clean Title!

2017 Toyota Corolla

80,812 KM

Details Description Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
80,812KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXHC801022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 801022
  • Mileage 80,812 KM

Vehicle Description

SE| Sunroof, Sport Seats, Heated seats, Heated Steering, Rear cam, Bluetooth, Windshield De-Icer, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lane Assist, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

