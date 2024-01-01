$21,991+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE| Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title!
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE| Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,812KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXHC801022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 801022
- Mileage 80,812 KM
Vehicle Description
SE| Sunroof, Sport Seats, Heated seats, Heated Steering, Rear cam, Bluetooth, Windshield De-Icer, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lane Assist, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2017 Toyota Corolla