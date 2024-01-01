Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

87,250 KM

Details

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

11924519

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
87,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC891181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Crush Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24471
  • Mileage 87,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

2017 Toyota Corolla