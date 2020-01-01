Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

SE *Local MB Unit/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Roof

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE *Local MB Unit/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Roof

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4443831
  • Stock #: 24262
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC861005
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Accident-Free, Local Manitoba Vehicle! Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Leather, Sunroof!* Experience amazing fuel mileage and Toyota reliability when you hop in this blue 2017 Corolla! Comes with all the bells & whistles - like navigation, Bluetooth, heated leather seats, backup camera, sunroof, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows & door locks, AM/FM radio , CD player and more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

