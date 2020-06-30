Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

46,447 KM

Details Description Features

$17,829

+ tax & licensing
$17,829

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE PACKAGE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE PACKAGE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  Listing ID: 5337344
  Stock #: F38JX5
  VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC793207

$17,829

+ taxes & licensing

46,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Falcon Gray Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 46,447 KM

Vehicle Description

No Reported Accidents!
Heated Steering Wheel
Lane Departure Alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Pre-Collision System
Automatic High Beams
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

