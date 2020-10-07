Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Corolla

43,403 KM

Details Description Features

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE UPGRADE PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE UPGRADE PKG

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5892285
  3. 5892285
  4. 5892285
  5. 5892285
  6. 5892285
  7. 5892285
  8. 5892285
  9. 5892285
  10. 5892285
  11. 5892285
  12. 5892285
  13. 5892285
  14. 5892285
  15. 5892285
  16. 5892285
  17. 5892285
  18. 5892285
  19. 5892285
  20. 5892285
  21. 5892285
  22. 5892285
  23. 5892285
  24. 5892285
Contact Seller

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

43,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5892285
  • Stock #: F3MK3V
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC929892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,403 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota Highland...
 50,582 KM
$41,987 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 43,403 KM
$16,987 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE
 30,215 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory