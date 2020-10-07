Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

36,409 KM

Details Description Features

$18,532

+ tax & licensing
$18,532

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6017979
  3. 6017979
$18,532

+ taxes & licensing

36,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6017979
  • Stock #: F3MTEX
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8HC881775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3MTEX
  • Mileage 36,409 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Distance Pacing

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

