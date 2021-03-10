Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

58,043 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade Package

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 6794924
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794924
  • Stock #: F3WRK4
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6HC756970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,043 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

