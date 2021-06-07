Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

133,777 KM

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

133,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7266635
  • Stock #: F438TX
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC873656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,777 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Floor mats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Interior
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

