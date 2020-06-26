2017 Toyota Highlander

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 150 amp alternator
- Knee Air Bag
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Sun/Moonroof
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Blind Spot Monitor
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Front Camera
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Black Wheel Well Trim
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Distance Pacing
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Right Side Camera
- Streaming Audio
- Left Side Camera
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- 72.5 L Fuel Tank
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
- Passenger Seat
- 10-Way Driver Seat
- Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
- Axle Ratio: 3.003
- Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
- Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Requires Subscription
- Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
- Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 12 speakers, multifunctional stee...
