2017 Toyota Highlander

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

150 amp alternator

Knee Air Bag

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Sun/Moonroof

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind Spot Monitor

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Front Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Cross-Traffic Alert

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Lane Keeping Assist

Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Black Wheel Well Trim

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Distance Pacing

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Right Side Camera

Streaming Audio

Left Side Camera

Generic Sun/Moonroof

72.5 L Fuel Tank

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)

Passenger Seat

10-Way Driver Seat

Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Axle Ratio: 3.003

Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor

Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Requires Subscription

Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 12 speakers, multifunctional stee...

