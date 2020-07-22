2017 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor auto sound levelizer (ASL) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission audio auxiliary input jack Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 USB CHARGING PORTS EASYSPEAK 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen multifunctional steering wh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.