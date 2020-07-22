Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

89,138 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD | V6 | 7 Passenger

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD | V6 | 7 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  • Listing ID: 5407181
  • Stock #: F34199
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH3HS514056
Sale Price

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

89,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F34199
  • Mileage 89,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return
All Wheel Drive
Leather
Navigation
Heated Seats
Rear Vision Camera
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen
multifunctional steering wh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

