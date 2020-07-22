Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

71,749 KM

Details Description Features

$34,885

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

XLE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

71,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5706819
  • Stock #: F3K3XP
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH7HS515405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K3XP
  • Mileage 71,749 KM

Vehicle Description

No Reported Accidents!
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Power Tailgate
Automatic High Beams
Lane Departure Alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Blind Spot Monitors
Backup Camera
Navigation
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen
multifunctional steering wh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

