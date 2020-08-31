Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

31,531 KM

Details Description Features

$36,884

+ tax & licensing
$36,884

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5824040
$36,884

+ taxes & licensing

31,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5824040
  • Stock #: F3M7YE
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS401849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,531 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

