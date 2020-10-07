+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
2017 Toyota Highlander Black XLE AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
