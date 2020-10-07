Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

55,816 KM

Details Description Features

$35,880

+ tax & licensing
$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE NO ACCIDENTS

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

55,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859951
  • Stock #: F3KTT9
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH3HS521122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KTT9
  • Mileage 55,816 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Highlander Black XLE AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

