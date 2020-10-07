Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Highlander

36,539 KM

Details Description Features

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 6041361
  2. 6041361
  3. 6041361
  4. 6041361
  5. 6041361
  6. 6041361
  7. 6041361
  8. 6041361
  9. 6041361
  10. 6041361
  11. 6041361
  12. 6041361
  13. 6041361
  14. 6041361
  15. 6041361
  16. 6041361
  17. 6041361
  18. 6041361
  19. 6041361
  20. 6041361
  21. 6041361
  22. 6041361
  23. 6041361
  24. 6041361
  25. 6041361
  26. 6041361
  27. 6041361
  28. 6041361
  29. 6041361
  30. 6041361
  31. 6041361
  32. 6041361
  33. 6041361
  34. 6041361
  35. 6041361
Contact Seller

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

36,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6041361
  • Stock #: F3NARN
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFHXHS447078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NARN
  • Mileage 36,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Roof, Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Navigation, Surround View Camera & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
12 Speakers
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
8" display screen
multifunctional steerin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2007 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 131,015 KM
$7,391 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 2.0l Qu...
 139,045 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 63,451 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory