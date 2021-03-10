Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

84,823 KM

Details Description Features

$36,987

+ tax & licensing
$36,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6811700
$36,987

+ taxes & licensing

84,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6811700
  Stock #: F3W7FY
  VIN: 5TDDZRFH9HS463885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3W7FY
  • Mileage 84,823 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
12 Speakers
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
8" display screen
multifunctional steerin

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

