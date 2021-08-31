2017 Toyota Highlander

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster