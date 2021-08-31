2017 Toyota Highlander

$36,900 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 3 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7839129

7839129 Stock #: F44YKF

F44YKF VIN: 5TDDZRFH1HS391712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44YKF

Mileage 58,374 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Tow Hooks Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 72.5 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs) Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Axle Ratio: 3.003 Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 12 speakers, multifunctional stee... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Highlander Limited AWD Base Grade Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.