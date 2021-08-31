Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

58,374 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

58,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7839129
  • Stock #: F44YKF
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH1HS391712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44YKF
  • Mileage 58,374 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 12 speakers, multifunctional stee...
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Highlander Limited AWD Base Grade
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

