2017 Toyota IM

45,888 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2017 Toyota IM

2017 Toyota IM

2017 Toyota IM

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5440244
  • Stock #: 5264
  • VIN: JTNKARJE7HJ534666

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,888 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag

