2017 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 2 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10611939

10611939 Stock #: WC23218

WC23218 VIN: 2T3DFREV2HW663781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # WC23218

Mileage 84,288 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.