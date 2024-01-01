Menu
AWD XLE| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Monitors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Forward Collision Warning, NO ACCIDENTS!

2017 Toyota RAV4

82,232 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
82,232KM
VIN 2T3RFREV2HW621634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 621634
  • Mileage 82,232 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD XLE| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Monitors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Forward Collision Warning, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

