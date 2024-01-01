Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2017 Toyota RAV4

52,413 KM

$27,993

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

11923313

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$27,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,413KM
VIN 2T3DFREV6HW650953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
ADAPTIVE

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Seating

Driver Seat Memory System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

alternator
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB Audio input
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
gate type shifter and transmission cooler
power driver cushion height
power driver lumbar support
power driver recline
power driver seat fore/aft
heater and stainless steel exhaust system
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
SofTex Leather Seat Trim
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
JBL Synthesis Audio System
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
11 speakers in 7 locations

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

