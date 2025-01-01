$23,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV6HW679280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Alpine White]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25232
- Mileage 158,535 KM
2017 Toyota RAV4