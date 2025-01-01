Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2017 Toyota RAV4

103,417 KM

Details Description Features

$26,395

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD | LOCAL | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12845824

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD | LOCAL | LOW KMS

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 12845824
  2. 12845824
  3. 12845824
  4. 12845824
  5. 12845824
  6. 12845824
  7. 12845824
  8. 12845824
  9. 12845824
  10. 12845824
  11. 12845824
  12. 12845824
  13. 12845824
  14. 12845824
  15. 12845824
  16. 12845824
  17. 12845824
  18. 12845824
  19. 12845824
  20. 12845824
  21. 12845824
  22. 12845824
  23. 12845824
  24. 12845824
  25. 12845824
Contact Seller

$26,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,417KM
VIN 2T3JFREV3HW573879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Capability
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

USB Audio input
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
power driver cushion height
power driver lumbar support
power driver recline
power driver seat fore/aft
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD | LOCAL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD | LOCAL 176,098 KM $30,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX 350 Premium Local | AWD | Certified CPO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lexus RX 350 Premium Local | AWD | Certified CPO 66,470 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus NX h F Sport Black Line Local | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Lexus NX h F Sport Black Line Local | AWD 75,491 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,395

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Toyota RAV4