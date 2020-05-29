2017 Toyota RAV4

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

6 Speakers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Wheel Locks

Power Lift Gates

Bluetooth Capability

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag

Blind spot sensor

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

USB Audio input

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Advanced Voice Recognition

audio auxiliary input jack

Smart Device Integration

Distance Pacing

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning

Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Audio Aux Input

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech

display of artist

song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)

Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna

phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth

7" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free

