Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

se

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5162390
  3. 5162390
  4. 5162390
  5. 5162390
  6. 5162390
  7. 5162390
  8. 5162390
  9. 5162390
  10. 5162390
  11. 5162390
  12. 5162390
  13. 5162390
  14. 5162390
  15. 5162390
  16. 5162390
  17. 5162390
  18. 5162390
  19. 5162390
  20. 5162390
  21. 5162390
  22. 5162390
  23. 5162390
  24. 5162390
  25. 5162390
  26. 5162390
Contact Seller

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,013KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162390
  • Stock #: F36HF7
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV2HW637135
Exterior Colour
Galactic Aqua Mica
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

No Reported Accidents! Equipped with Push Button Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Power Moonroof, Smart Key System, Leather Seats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Fog Lights and more!
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • USB Audio input
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Advanced Voice Recognition
  • audio auxiliary input jack
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Distance Pacing
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
  • Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
  • display of artist
  • song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
  • phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
  • 7" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 41,196 KM
$40,975 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 90,853 KM
$31,799 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 42,915 KM
$41,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory