Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

25,850 KM

Details Description Features

$27,145

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,145

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | Low Mileage | Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | Low Mileage | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5356328
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5356328
  • Stock #: F38TPB
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV2HW680599
Sale Price

$27,145

+ taxes & licensing

25,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38TPB
  • Mileage 25,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Power Liftgate
Dual Climate Control

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2015 Toyota Tundra S...
 108,318 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 26,833 KM
$34,536 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 46,447 KM
$17,829 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory