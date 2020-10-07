Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

158,034 KM

Details Description Features

$19,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5952729
Contact Seller

$19,887

+ taxes & licensing

158,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5952729
  • Stock #: F3N4WK
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW651554

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3N4WK
  • Mileage 158,034 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 121,354 KM
$29,997 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,409 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Sienna LE
 93,731 KM
$10,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory