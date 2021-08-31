2017 Toyota RAV4

$27,500 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 1 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

7705393 Stock #: F47PME

F47PME VIN: 2T3JFREV3HW644708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,124 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Wheel Locks Power Lift Gates Bluetooth Capability Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Advanced Voice Recognition audio auxiliary input jack Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech display of artist song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth 7" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

