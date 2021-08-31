Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

36,562 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LE

LE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

36,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7755039
  • Stock #: F48DMN
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4HW565097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,562 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

