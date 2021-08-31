2017 Toyota RAV4

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7755039

7755039 Stock #: F48DMN

F48DMN VIN: 2T3BFREV4HW565097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,562 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.