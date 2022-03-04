$28,107+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$28,107
- Listing ID: 8509274
- Stock #: F4EMPW
- VIN: 2T3BFREV0HW585993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,927 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Barcelona Red Metallic
M-Black Fabric, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, RAV4 AWD LE Grade, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
