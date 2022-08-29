2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Magnetic Gray Metallic
Key Features:
- Backup Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety Features:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatic High-Beams
- Pre-collision System
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
4.071 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Floor mats
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free
Deluxe Wheel Covers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
RAV4 AWD LE Grade
