2017 Toyota RAV4

Listing ID: 9333226

Stock #: F4V9C5

VIN: JTMRJREV6HD107913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 60,488 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery 3.542 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960 lbs) Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode, ECO mode ... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels w/Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: shark fin type antenna, 6.1" display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free Additional Features Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor RAV4 HYBRID XLE PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Monitor, Power Back Door, XLE Badging, Scuff Plates, Power Moonroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome Inner Door Handles

