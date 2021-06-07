Menu
2017 Toyota Sequoia

67,614 KM

Details Description Features

$51,498

+ tax & licensing
$51,498

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Sequoia

2017 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum

2017 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$51,498

+ taxes & licensing

67,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197209
  • Stock #: F42G9T
  • VIN: 5TDDY5G17HS154137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,614 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Glass Imprinted Antenna
Diversity antenna
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Capability
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Steering Wheel Audio
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
14 Speakers
Wheels: 20" Unique Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
4-channel amplifier
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine
Radio: JBL Synthesis AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

