2017 Toyota Sienna

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****WOW ULTRA LOW MILEAGE WHEELCHAIR (HANDIVAN) TOYOTA SIENNA EN ROUTE! RELIABILITY IS HERE! ONLY 61K KMS! SIDELOAD POWER RAMP, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT, HAND CONTROLS ALREADY INSTALLED (CAN BE REMOVED AT NO CHARGE), LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, WHEELCHAIR CAN BE POSITIONED IN FRONT BESIDE DRIVER OR IN THE MIDDLE ROW, REAR BENCH REMAINS IN PLACE AND CAN SEAT 3 PEOPLE, VEHICLE HAS CLIMATE CONTROL, ABS, AC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRORRS, ALARM, AM FM CD, ALLOYS, VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH TIEDOWNS AND FULL EQUIPMENT. WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $49,999+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Seat cushion airbags: passenger front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats, Center console trim: simulated wood, Dash trim: simulated wood, Door trim: leatherette / simulated wood, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain, Shift knob trim: simulated wood, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear / third row, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround / metallic, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: fuel cut-off, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: leatherette, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation app: Scout GPS Link, Navigation data: real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Heated windshield wiper rests, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2017 Toyota Sienna

61,609 KM

Details Description Features

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Sienna

WHEELCHAIR VAN XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13277111

2017 Toyota Sienna

WHEELCHAIR VAN XLE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,609KM
VIN 5TDYZ3DC1HS805352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 805352
  • Mileage 61,609 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

****WOW ULTRA LOW MILEAGE WHEELCHAIR (HANDIVAN) TOYOTA SIENNA EN ROUTE! RELIABILITY IS HERE! ONLY 61K KMS! SIDELOAD POWER RAMP, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT, HAND CONTROLS ALREADY INSTALLED (CAN BE REMOVED AT NO CHARGE), LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, WHEELCHAIR CAN BE POSITIONED IN FRONT BESIDE DRIVER OR IN THE MIDDLE ROW, REAR BENCH REMAINS IN PLACE AND CAN SEAT 3 PEOPLE, VEHICLE HAS CLIMATE CONTROL, ABS, AC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRORRS, ALARM, AM FM CD, ALLOYS, VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH TIEDOWNS AND FULL EQUIPMENT. WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $49,999+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Seat cushion airbags: passenger front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats, Center console trim: simulated wood, Dash trim: simulated wood, Door trim: leatherette / simulated wood, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain, Shift knob trim: simulated wood, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear / third row, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround / metallic, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: fuel cut-off, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: leatherette, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation app: Scout GPS Link, Navigation data: real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Heated windshield wiper rests, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Heated windshield wiper rests
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Wheel spokes: 7
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Cross traffic alert: rear
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear quarter windows: power
Dash trim: simulated wood
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rear seat type: removable captains chairs
Center console trim: simulated wood
Infotainment: Entune
Rear vents: third row
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Shift knob trim: simulated wood
Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Seat cushion airbags: passenger front
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Antenna type: diversity / element
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row
Center console: front console with storage / illuminated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder
Door trim: leatherette / simulated wood
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear / third row
Grille color: chrome surround / metallic
Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Fit EX-L 109,242 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Audi Q3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus 166,230 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED 197,128 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Toyota Sienna