2017 Toyota Sienna
WHEELCHAIR VAN XLE
2017 Toyota Sienna
WHEELCHAIR VAN XLE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 805352
- Mileage 61,609 KM
Vehicle Description
****WOW ULTRA LOW MILEAGE WHEELCHAIR (HANDIVAN) TOYOTA SIENNA EN ROUTE! RELIABILITY IS HERE! ONLY 61K KMS! SIDELOAD POWER RAMP, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT, HAND CONTROLS ALREADY INSTALLED (CAN BE REMOVED AT NO CHARGE), LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, WHEELCHAIR CAN BE POSITIONED IN FRONT BESIDE DRIVER OR IN THE MIDDLE ROW, REAR BENCH REMAINS IN PLACE AND CAN SEAT 3 PEOPLE, VEHICLE HAS CLIMATE CONTROL, ABS, AC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRORRS, ALARM, AM FM CD, ALLOYS, VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH TIEDOWNS AND FULL EQUIPMENT. WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Seat cushion airbags: passenger front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear outboard seats, Center console trim: simulated wood, Dash trim: simulated wood, Door trim: leatherette / simulated wood, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain, Shift knob trim: simulated wood, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear / third row, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround / metallic, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Side door type: dual power sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Entune, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front / rear, Impact sensor: fuel cut-off, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: leatherette, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation app: Scout GPS Link, Navigation data: real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Heated windshield wiper rests, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: power, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear
