2017 Toyota Sienna

73,611 KM

Details

$24,664

+ tax & licensing
$24,664

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Sale Price

$24,664

+ taxes & licensing

73,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5790003
  • Stock #: F39XKB
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC7HS846218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,611 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

