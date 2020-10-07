Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

51,059 KM

Details Description Features

$31,336

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,336

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5853141
Contact Seller

$31,336

+ taxes & licensing

51,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5853141
  • Stock #: F3MFTG
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DCXHS890879

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3MFTG
  • Mileage 51,059 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Diversity antenna
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Advanced Voice Recognition
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
display
Wheels: 19" 6 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Locks
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota Highland...
 10,600 KM
$48,540 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 31,531 KM
$36,884 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 113,277 KM
$12,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory