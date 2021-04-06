Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

49,476 KM

Details Description Features

$34,144

+ tax & licensing
$34,144

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE Limited Package

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE Limited Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$34,144

+ taxes & licensing

49,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841031
  • Stock #: F3WBPA
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC6HS176833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,476 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Locks
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

