2017 Toyota Sienna

$34,144 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 4 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6841031

6841031 Stock #: F3WBPA

F3WBPA VIN: 5TDDZ3DC6HS176833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shoreline Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Light Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3WBPA

Mileage 49,476 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Locks Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.