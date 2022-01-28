2017 Toyota Sienna

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 1 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8263974

8263974 Stock #: F4DRM1

F4DRM1 VIN: 5TDKZ3DC4HS862750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 33,165 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) 79 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) 3.003 Axle Ratio Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Vinyl Door Trim Insert Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and passenger seat fore/aft and recline Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Diversity antenna Bluetooth Capability Window grid and roof mount antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/60R17 AS -inc: temporary spare Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Base Package w/No Options Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Advanced Voice Recognition display Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack

