2017 Toyota Sienna

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8910916

8910916 Stock #: F4B2XA

F4B2XA VIN: 5TDZZ3DC0HS867250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 138,079 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) 79 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) 3.003 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Vinyl Door Trim Insert Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat adjustments (fore/aft, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and passenger seat fore/aft and recline Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/60R17 AS -inc: temporary spare Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Base Package w/No Options

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.