2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD DOUBLE CAB - NAV/LIKE NEW-

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD DOUBLE CAB - NAV/LIKE NEW-

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4470474
  • Stock #: 28K GREY 3718
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6HX053718
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low rate dealer arranged financing available!


At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".


Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST


Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle


Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

