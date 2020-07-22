Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

58,711 KM

$33,985

+ tax & licensing
TRD Off Road

TRD Off Road

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

58,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5470526
  • Stock #: F39W69
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN3HX108833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,711 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Four Wheel Drive
Sliding Rear Window
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

