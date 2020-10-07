Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tacoma

69,433 KM

Details Description Features

$36,831

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,831

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6010614
  3. 6010614
  4. 6010614
  5. 6010614
  6. 6010614
  7. 6010614
  8. 6010614
  9. 6010614
  10. 6010614
  11. 6010614
  12. 6010614
  13. 6010614
  14. 6010614
  15. 6010614
  16. 6010614
  17. 6010614
  18. 6010614
  19. 6010614
  20. 6010614
  21. 6010614
  22. 6010614
  23. 6010614
  24. 6010614
Contact Seller

$36,831

+ taxes & licensing

69,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6010614
  • Stock #: F3NCWB
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8HX071539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Blazing Blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp

4WD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 50,160 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 33,376 KM
$27,595 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 35,947 KM
$17,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory