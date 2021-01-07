2017 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH ONLY 44,000KM`S - TRD SPORT PACKAGE* A rare find in excellent condition! This well equipped 4x4 includes heated sport bucket seats, touchscreen Navigation and rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, dual climate control, power sliding rear window, keyless entry with push-button start, satellite radio, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, fog lamps, power inverter, electronic transfer case with 4WD stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $136 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $9107.06 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
