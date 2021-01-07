Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

44,000 KM

Details Description

$40,480

+ tax & licensing
$40,480

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4WD V6 TRD SPORT PKG *NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS*

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4WD V6 TRD SPORT PKG *NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$40,480

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6557461
  Stock #: WC20298A
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXHX027884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # WC20298A
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH ONLY 44,000KM`S - TRD SPORT PACKAGE* A rare find in excellent condition! This well equipped 4x4 includes heated sport bucket seats, touchscreen Navigation and rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, dual climate control, power sliding rear window, keyless entry with push-button start, satellite radio, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, fog lamps, power inverter, electronic transfer case with 4WD stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $136 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $9107.06 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

