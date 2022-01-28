$42,067+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
LIMITED
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$42,067
- Listing ID: 8183895
- Stock #: F4D7MH
- VIN: 5TFHZ5BNXHX024369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4D7MH
- Mileage 92,970 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Alpine White
Tonneau Cover, A33-Hickory, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Base Package w/No Options, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Radio: Premium JBL Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
