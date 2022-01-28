Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tacoma

92,970 KM

Details Description Features

$42,067

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,067

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 8183895
  3. 8183895
  4. 8183895
Contact Seller

$42,067

+ taxes & licensing

92,970KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183895
  • Stock #: F4D7MH
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BNXHX024369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4D7MH
  • Mileage 92,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Alpine White

Tonneau Cover, A33-Hickory, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Base Package w/No Options, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Radio: Premium JBL Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.909 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
948# Maximum Payload
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
side steps
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft and seat recline adjustment
4-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Capability
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Radio: Premium JBL Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 7 speakers, navigation system, 7" display audio, and advanced voice recognition,
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
7" Display Audio
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: Premium JBL Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
and advanced voice recognition
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL
 29,207 KM
$38,885 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX CVT
 17,176 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST 2-D...
 144,439 KM
$15,326 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory